KSP: Ohio Co. man arrested for having sexual relationship with minor

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Ohio County man has been arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was having a sexual relationship with a minor.

KSP says they began investigating after allegations were made suggesting he was having an inappropriate relationship with a teen. 

We're told 41-year-old Brian Hohimer of Hartford was arrested and is facing rape and sodomy charges. 

He is in the Ohio County Detention Center. 

