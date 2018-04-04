KSP: Ohio Co. man arrested for having sexual relationship with minor

An Ohio County man has been arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was having a sexual relationship with a minor.

KSP says they began investigating after allegations were made suggesting he was having an inappropriate relationship with a teen.

We're told 41-year-old Brian Hohimer of Hartford was arrested and is facing rape and sodomy charges.

He is in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

