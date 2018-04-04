Henderson's first craft brewery to open this summer

An idea that formed last summer is finally coming to fruition.

The building at the corner of Second and Alvasia will be Henderson's first craft brewery.

The inside remains in the construction phase which began late in 2017. On the first floor, patrons will find a tap room, bar, and brewhouse.

Owners say the brew room is nearly finished, and will soon be ready for inspection. Then they can start the brewing process so plenty will be ready for this summer.

Starting off, they plan to offer four styles of beer, with possible seasonal rotations throughout the year.

Outside the building, another project was recently marked off the list. Their name is written with freehand painting.

"The exciting part for me is we can give something back to Henderson," said co-founder Sean Wilder. "That town deserves great beer that it can be proud of and a place where people can hang out and spend time with each other."

If the construction stays on schedule, they hope to be open by Early June.

