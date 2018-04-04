Tri-State residents reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Legacy

"I believe wholeheartedly in his mission," first African American on the Catholic Federation of PTA Herbert Edwards said. "I was shocked because I didn't think about it until after it happened and I thought oh God what are they doing to this man."

Edwards served as the first African American on the Catholic Federation of PTA. On April 4, 1968 Edwards said during his acceptance speech, he broke the news to then Evansville Mayor Frank McDonald.

"He said, 'Oh my gosh I have to get out of here,' which I could understand because he didn't know," Edwards said. "That's why that day, I remember it so well."

The news came as a shock to many. Still - King's inspiration lives on.

"That name to me means courage," President of Evansville's branch of the NAACP Gerald Arnold said."That name to me means an individual who stood up for what was right for all people really, but the emphasis was definitely on black people at the time because we were oppressed."

In 1968 Arnold says he was just a teenager in Monroe, Louisiana living under strict segregation laws.

There he says he experienced his first riot and hope.

"Dr. King comes along with his movement and moves us from despair to hope in that we saw his bravery and we saw how brave he was and that he spoke out. What it did was unearth in us that we were also able to have a voice and speak up," Arnold said.

Arnold says there is still work that needs to be done.

"If anything we continue to fight," Arnold said. "We continue to struggle. We continue to address issues of injustice and one day we will and we shall overcome."

