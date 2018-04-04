Princeton celebrates Jackie Young with homecoming parade

Princeton's own Jackie Young became a National Champion Sunday night and will return back home to Princeton this weekend to a very warm welcome.

Jackie Young is known for many things: Miss Basketball, the leading scorer in Indiana, an Indiana State Champion, and now, a 2018 NCAA champion, and for all her accomplishments, her small hometown of Princeton will honor her this weekend.

On Saturday, Princeton will throw a homecoming parade in Young's honor to celebrate Notre Dame's victory against Mississippi State on Sunday.

She will leave the Princeton fire station at 2 p.m. and travel down Broadway until Young and her firetruck escort make it to the courthouse in the town square.

Everyone all over the Tri-State is encouraged to join in on the celebration, wear green and gold and make as much noise as possible.

Nick Burns, Young's former trainer who helped orchestrate the celebration, said he's just excited for the opportunity to give Jackie the homecoming of a lifetime.

