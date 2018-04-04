Gabapentin causing concerns among officials for opioid like abuse

Gabapentin is a drug that acts like an opioid and it is alarming police and health officials alike.

"The one particular case I can remember, there was a patient that was trying to refill her medication more frequently than she should and earlier than she should," said Deaconess Pharmacy Manager Tom Fit.

Your doctor may have prescribed it to you for neuropathic pain or seizures, but health officials say it's being abused just like an opioid for its similar effects.

"In the eyes of the DEA it's not classified as a controlled substance, but in the eyes of some states, it is," said Fite. One of those states is Kentucky where it's classified as a controlled substance, and health officials say Indiana will soon join that list.

"I've actually encountered patients that have been misusing and abusing Gabapentin. It can be used for one type of pain but it is not a catch-all medicine for all types of pain," said Fite.

Authorities say Gabapentin is most dangerous when mixed with other legal and illegal drugs.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said, "Oftentimes with overdoses, according to our Coroner Steve Lockyear, he said victims usually have multiple drugs in their system, which makes a heck of a concoction and a good recipe for death."

Fite said, "If it's used according to the doctors directions and under the care of a physician, then it's a safe medication, but if you're taking more than you should or if you're taking it when you shouldn't, then it can become dangerous.. it can cause all kinds of problems."

