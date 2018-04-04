Aces welcome Bears to Cooper Stadium

A group of Henderson teachers gathered Wednesday to protest the new Kentucky pension bill.More >>
An Ohio County man has been arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was having a sexual relationship with a minor.More >>
The building at the corner of Second and Alvasia will be Henderson's first craft brewery.More >>
It's not an opioid but Gabapentin is a drug that acts like one and it is alarming police and health officials alike.More >>
After spending days in Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Cody Thompson, 4-year-old Joey's father, says his son is slowly improving. However, Joey remains in the critical unit.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Young Isabella Pieri relied primarily on her father to teach her how to take care of herself, after her mother died.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
