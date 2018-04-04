Thunderbolts to host SPHL Playoff selection party

The Evansville Thunderbolts, who have clinched a playoff spot, announced today that the team’s official watch party for the SPHL Challenge Round Selection Show will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at Ford Center.

Thunderbolts players will be at the event to sign autographs and talk with fans. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., fans can enjoy a free skate on the ice. The SPHL’s live broadcast of the Challenge Round Selection Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on the jumbotron.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the Challenge Round of the playoffs,” said Pete Xander, general manager of the Thunderbolts. “This is something completely different and we believe it will be something fans really enjoy.”

Team merchandise will be available to purchase, and Cold Stone Creamery will have samples of some of their delicious treats. The staff will also auction off the team’s blue jerseys during the event.

“The Challenge Round Selection show party will be an event fans will enjoy,” said Xander. “Our players and staff are excited to celebrate with fans after an exciting regular season. That being said we are not finished yet and we are ready for the challenge!”

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts