Jasper Police find LSD stamps on cartoon character paper

A Jasper man was arrested after police say they found several "doses" of LSD.

Brandon Wilkinson was arrested at his Jackson Street home late Wednesday morning.

Police say they got a tip about drug activity there and found 42 "doses" of LSD.

The drug was on the back of stamps that had cartoon characters printed on the paper.

One of the images looks like Felix the Cat.

Wilkinson was booked into the Dubois County Jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had no bond.

