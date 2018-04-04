Jasper Police find LSD stamps on cartoon character paper

Dispatch says they got a call about a person down on southbound 41 near Columbia to Virginia.More >>
Honor Flight Bluegrass will host a special 2 day trip for World War II veterans to commemorate D-Day this June.More >>
A Jasper man was arrested after police say they found several "doses" of LSD. Brandon Wilkinson was arrested at his Jackson Street home late Wednesday morning.More >>
One man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for several drug and weapon charges.More >>
The man accused of killing a man who grew up in Princeton was sentenced Wednesday. WTHI reported Don Featherstone entered a guilty plea in the murder of Terre Haute DJ, Matt Leuking.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
