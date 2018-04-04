Jasper Police find LSD stamps on cartoon character paper - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper Police find LSD stamps on cartoon character paper

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
LSD on cartoon paper (Source: Jasper Police) LSD on cartoon paper (Source: Jasper Police)
Brandon Wilkinson (Source: Dubois Co. Jail) Brandon Wilkinson (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A Jasper man was arrested after police say they found several "doses" of LSD. 

Brandon Wilkinson was arrested at his Jackson Street home late Wednesday morning.

Police say they got a tip about drug activity there and found 42 "doses" of LSD.

The drug was on the back of stamps that had cartoon characters printed on the paper. 

One of the images looks like Felix the Cat. 

Wilkinson was booked into the Dubois County Jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had no bond. 

