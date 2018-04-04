Honor Flight Bluegrass announces all WWII Veterans Honor Flight

Honor Flight Bluegrass organizers announced they are doing a special flight in June exclusively for World War II Veterans to commemorate D-Day.

"We wanted to do a two-day flight for the 10th anniversary but also to make it a special all World War II flight," Mike Mansfield, a board member for Honor Flight Bluegrass, said.

The flight and trip is free for the vets and a life-changing experience for many.

"I've had them tell me it's one of the best days of their life," Mansfield said. "And it's emotional for me. I took my father about a year before he died. And I know what it meant to him."

Emil Ahnell turns 93 on Friday. He served in World War II in the Navy for almost three years. Yet he still doesn't expect any appreciation for his service.

"We were doing a job that we were assigned to do," Ahnell said. "And if we were appreciated for it, okay. If we weren't, okay."

But Ahnell felt like a celebrity during his Honor Flight trip, gaining more recognition than he ever had.

Like Ahnell, most World War II veterans are older than 90. And there's only about 4,000 left in Kentucky

"I don't have any friends left that served," he said.

That's why Ahnell says you must go on the Honor Flight while you still can.

"I would encourage them to take advantage of it," he said. "Because it's a one time experience. And you'll never regret it. And you're treated like royalty."

If you have family or friends in the area that served in World War II that would like to go on the honor flight, make sure to register them online at honorflightbluegrass.org or contact the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.