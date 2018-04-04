Man sentenced 45 years for several drug, weapon charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man sentenced 45 years for several drug, weapon charges

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

One man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for several drug and weapon charges. 

We're told 32-year-old Damion Bailey was near McGary Middle School when he began behaving suspiciously while in between cars. They say he was also putting several items in a backpack.

We're told when officers tried to stop Bailey, he shrugged off the backpack and took off running. He was caught a block away.

The Prosecutor's Office says when he was taken into custody, Bailey dropped a handgun. 

Officer tell us they found another fully loaded revolver, baggies of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. 

In late February, a jury convicted Bailey of several felony charges, and he was also found guilty of the habitual offender enhancement for a previous firearm conviction in 2003.

