Man sentenced in murder of Terre Haute DJ with Princeton ties

Don Featherstone Don Featherstone
Matt Leuking (Source: Friends) Matt Leuking (Source: Friends)
TERRE HAUTE, IN (WFIE) -

The man accused of killing a man who grew up in Princeton was sentenced Wednesday. 

WTHI reported Don Featherstone entered a guilty plea in the murder of Terre Haute DJ, Matt Leuking.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Kathleen Featherstone and John Collins also pleaded guilty in the case. Kathleen Featherstone was sentenced to 30 years. Collins received 60 years.

The radio host was killed in his apartment in October 2016. 

That week, we spoke with Leucking's former classmates. They remembered spending time with him at the Boys Club of Gibson County and playing basketball.

Friends said he was the kind of person "who would give you the shirt off his back and stick a few dollars in it to make sure you could eat." 

