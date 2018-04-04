Evansville woman jailed on drug charges

An Evansville woman is in jail on drug charges.

Police pulled a driver over for having a suspended driver's license at Riverside Drive and Walnut Street.

Police say the passenger, 25-year-old Emily Howard, had a baggy of marijuana in her bra, a baggie of meth in her pants, and almost $400 in her purse.

Howard is facing several charges including dealing meth, false informing, and possession.

The driver, Tevin Woodruff was arrested for driving without a license.

