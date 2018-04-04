Century Aluminum to create over 250 full-time jobs with $116M in - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Century Aluminum to create over 250 full-time jobs with $116M investment to Hawesville operation

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HAWESVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced Century Aluminum will invest $116.5-million for improvements that will create over 250 full-time jobs at its Hawesville location.

Century will use its investment to upgrade its smelting technology and to train new and existing employees to use the new equipment. 

The Hawesville operation produces high purity metal required for the defense, aerospace, and electrical industries. The improvements to the facility will allow the company to remain competitive in the marketplace and increase capacity.

The company will add employment that includes hourly production positions, mechanics, electricians, supervisor roles, technicians, and engineers.

“Kentucky’s aluminum industry continues to build upon the momentum generated within the sector in recent years, and Century Aluminum has certainly been no exception,” said Gov. Bevin. “The more than 250 jobs created through this investment will be a boon for Hawesville and Hancock County. I want to thank the company for its dedication to the Kentucky workforce, as well as everyone who helped keep this investment and job growth in the commonwealth.”

Century will host job fairs at the Owensboro Career Center on April 21, May 12, and June 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Applicants should come prepared with resumes. Production applicants should also come prepared with work keys scores, as well as a high school diploma or GED. 

The company also will participate in the Grayson County Job Fair on April 10, the Hardin County Job Fair on April 19, the Cromwell Group fair in Owensboro on April 27 and the Fort Knox Job Fair on September 22. 

Century will conduct on-site interviews at some of the listed job fairs.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:16:46 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly