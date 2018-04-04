Century Aluminum to create over 250 full-time jobs with $116M investment to Hawesville operation

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced Century Aluminum will invest $116.5-million for improvements that will create over 250 full-time jobs at its Hawesville location.

Century will use its investment to upgrade its smelting technology and to train new and existing employees to use the new equipment.

The Hawesville operation produces high purity metal required for the defense, aerospace, and electrical industries. The improvements to the facility will allow the company to remain competitive in the marketplace and increase capacity.

The company will add employment that includes hourly production positions, mechanics, electricians, supervisor roles, technicians, and engineers.

“Kentucky’s aluminum industry continues to build upon the momentum generated within the sector in recent years, and Century Aluminum has certainly been no exception,” said Gov. Bevin. “The more than 250 jobs created through this investment will be a boon for Hawesville and Hancock County. I want to thank the company for its dedication to the Kentucky workforce, as well as everyone who helped keep this investment and job growth in the commonwealth.”

Century will host job fairs at the Owensboro Career Center on April 21, May 12, and June 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants should come prepared with resumes. Production applicants should also come prepared with work keys scores, as well as a high school diploma or GED.

The company also will participate in the Grayson County Job Fair on April 10, the Hardin County Job Fair on April 19, the Cromwell Group fair in Owensboro on April 27 and the Fort Knox Job Fair on September 22.

Century will conduct on-site interviews at some of the listed job fairs.

