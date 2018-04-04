Prosecutor: Man arrested after shooting victim in the face

We have new information on a shooting in Evansville that took place last week.

Fifty-year-old Calvin Hudson was booked after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on several charges including attempted murder with a firearm.

Police say Hudson shot a man after an argument at a home on Morton Avenue near Riverside.

Police say Hudson shot the victim in the face.

Police say they talked Hudson into coming out of the house peacefully after about 15 minutes.

We're told he was taken to the hospital after hurting himself and was just released.

