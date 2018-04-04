Winter won't give up: Snow possible this weekend

Winter refuses to take the hint and leave the Tri-State for good. Below-normal temperatures will dog us for the remainder of the work week and through the weekend. A cold front will drop into the region on Friday. Rain will begin in the afternoon and evening and then mix with or change over to snow Friday night. Here is a look at the RPM model for Friday night:

As the cold air undercuts the moisture, surface temps will fall into the upper 20's Friday night and early Saturday. If the moisture is still in place--and it looks like it will be--accumulating snow will be possible :

The system should drop south and out of the Ohio Valley by Saturday morning. In its wake, grassy areas may have light accumulations of snow. Slick road conditions are also possible if the snow can fall at a fast enough rate:

April snows have only happened a handful of times since 1950. This weekend may add another to the record book !

