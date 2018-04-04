Weekend Snow: New data going all-in for accumulations.

We're continuing to watch the model trends for snow on Friday and Saturday night. The Wednesday evening data is in now, and all signs are pointing to at least some accumulation by early Saturday morning. The fly in the ointment, of course, is how much and where. With 2 days to go, things will change and this can have a big impact on the ultimate result. Here is what we have to work with on Wednesday evening:

This is the "spaghetti" plot showing all the model forecasts. You read this from left to right. You can see by Friday after 8pm, snow begins and accumulates into early Saturday morning. On the low end of the forecast, you see the RPM and Euro models coming in with around an inch of accumulation. Considering warm ground temps, these are probably closest to what will occur. We can't just toss out the other two...the GFS and NAM are hinting at significantly more snowfall and could pull the final amounts closer to the middle of the range.

Below is the NAM depiction of the event. The normal 10:1 snow-to-rain (an inch of rain equals 10" of snow) usually doesn't apply this late in the season because of a warmer and moister atmosphere. Late season snow tends to be watery and heavy. The Kuchera ratio takes some of this into account. Still, the NAM is going bananas along I-64 from Evansville to Cincinnati.

Using the Kuchera method, the GFS comes back with a more reasonable 2-3 inch accumulation in the same area as the above NAM chart. Bear in mind that much of this will melt on contact, but if snowfall rates are intense enough and temps do dip into the upper 20's, we could see more on the ground--especially grassy areas.

Timing still looks like late Friday evening through early Saturday over a 6-hour window of time with snow beginning between 9pm and midnight:

Snow should be ending north-to-south by the early morning hours on Saturday.

This is the best data we have for Wednesday. We'll continue to update this page as we get newer data and a better handle on how things will play out.

