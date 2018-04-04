Boy beaten in Henderson slowly improving

After spending days in Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Cody Thompson said his son is slowly improving. However, four-year-old Joey Thompson remains in the critical unit.

Thompson's fiance, Cheyenne Littlepage is accused of criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under.

As of Wednesday, Thompson said numerous tests have been run on Joey, including CT scans and an MRI. Thompson told us Joey is more active but hurting and communicating with his father.

“He told me he loved me. He gave me a kiss and everything. He still has a neck brace on," said Thompson. "They removed a few things, like he had a ventilator and had a tube in his head, they removed both of those.”

No word on when Joey may be able to return home.

Thompson says the family could use help financially to help cover medical expenses.

Evan Gorman spoke with Thompson. He's putting the story together for 14 News at 6.

Joey was found not breathing Sunday morning on South Alves Street.

Police say 21-year-old Cheyenne Littlepage admitted to beating the boy.

Investigators said she told them she could not believe that she did it, and she is a horrible person.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.