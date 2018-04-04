Jasper Police: Mom on meth asked Walmart employees to hold her baby

Two people have been charged with drug possession in Jasper, and one of them is also charged with neglect.

Police said it happened at the Jasper Walmart around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

They said 27-year-old Audrey Fleck of Holland was acting erratically inside the store, and asked Walmart employees to hold her baby while she went out to her car.

Police said Fleck was in the story with 54-year-old Charles Morrison and her two-month-old daughter.

Officers said they allowed Morrison to leave the store because he wasn't part of the complaint.

They said Fleck appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and allowed officers to search her car.

Police said when they found the car in the lot, Morrison was inside along with a gram of meth.

Morrison was taken to jail for drug possession.

Fleck and her baby were taken to the police station to meet with child services.

Police said due to Fleck's state of impairment, the baby was deemed a ward of the state.

