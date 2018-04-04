Public funeral held for slain Kentucky police officer

A public funeral was held Wednesday for the Hopkinsville police officer who was killed by someone pretending to be a cop last week.

Officer Philip Meacham was shot and killed while he was off duty. He joined the Hopkinsville Police Department last May but has a long history with law enforcement in Christian County.

Wednesday's service was held at Christian County High School.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday morning until sunset Thursday.

