Police investigating 'fatal crash' in Evansville

SB 41 down to one lane from Columbia to Virginia due to an investigation. (WFIE)

A death investigation is underway in Evansville.

According to police, a call came into dispatch Wednesday morning about a person down on Hwy 41, near Virginia.

Few details are available right now, but police say the incident is now being investigated as a "fatal crash."

Southbound 41 was down to one lane from Columbia to Virginia for a couple hours while police investigated. All lanes were back open around 10 a.m.

We'll keep you updated.

