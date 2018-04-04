EPD: Man found dead was hit by truck Tuesday night

SB 41 down to one lane from Columbia to Virginia due to an investigation. (WFIE)

Evansville Police released new information in the death investigation on Highway 41 near Virginia.

Police say a call came into dispatch Wednesday morning about a person down in that area.

Officers say a man's body was found in a ditch about ten feet from the road. They say he had clearly been hit by a vehicle.

After an investigation, police found out there had been a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday from a truck driver who thought he had hit some debris.

Officers checked the area and didn't see any signs of a crash or hazards in the road.

The truck driver provided his name and number Tuesday night, so officers were able to track him down at a truck stop in Kentucky.

Officers say he is cooperating and is not suspected of any crimes.

The man who was killed has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

Southbound 41 was down to one lane from Columbia to Virginia for a couple hours while police investigated. All lanes were back open around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

