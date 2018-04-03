Storms winding down, cold air returns.

Storms have cleared out of the Tri-State. Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, but very few damage reports at this time. This was our first severe weather episode since last November. Marcus Velez got the picture of the night just west of the Owensboro Airport...cloud-to-ground lightning just before sunset:

Here are all the storm reports from around the Tri-State. No confirmed tornadoes, as of yet, but this may change as damage is surveyed by daylight on Wednesday.

Skies will clear quickly overnight, and Wednesday will dawn partly sunny and cold as northwest winds continue at 10-15 mph.

Full clearing by Wednesday afternoon, but very brisk with highs in the 40's.

Wednesday morning lows will dip into the middle 30's

Highs only hit the middle 40's, 20 degrees below normal, and just a day after we hit a high of 73.

Winter tries to spoil the party again late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The GFS has been hinting at snow or a wintry mix for a couple of days now. The likelihood of snow will come into better focus in the next couple of days.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.