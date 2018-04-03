Name of man who died after Evansville domestic dispute released - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of man who died after Evansville domestic dispute released

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The name of the man who died after a dispute on Evansville's south side has been released.

According to the coroner, the man has been identified as 62-year-old David James Chinn, of Evansville.

The incident happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 900 block of Independence Avenue.

Police say it began as a domestic dispute involving three men and a woman. According to EPD, two of the men suffered gunshot wounds and the third man suffered stab wounds.

We're told the man who was stabbed shot the other two men. It's not yet clear how Chinn was involved.

The three men were taken to the hospital where Chinn died.  The names of the other two men have not been released, but we're told they are still in the hospital and are being watched by police.

Police say the woman wasn't hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring you more information as we get it.

