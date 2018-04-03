Man arrested in connection with Tuesday south side shooting

Police have arrested a person in connection with the man who died after a dispute on Evansville's south side.

EPD arrested 25-year-old Milton Thomas on gun and drug charges.

Police arrest MILTON THOMAS, 25, on gun and drug charges in connection with April 3rd shooting death of David Chinn -https://t.co/sfclVFFZQb pic.twitter.com/ZIXWIM4bOY — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) April 5, 2018

According to the coroner, 62-year-old David James Chinn, of Evansville, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The incident happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 900 block of Independence Avenue.

Dispatch confirms an assault in progress in the 900 block of Independence Ave. in Evansville. Working to try and get more info. pic.twitter.com/icM8pL54V4 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) April 3, 2018

Police say it began as a domestic dispute between Thomas and a woman. They said two men confronted Thomas, and a fight took place. During the altercation, police say Thomas was stabbed in the head.

According to EPD, Thomas used a handgun to shoot the other two men. We're told that shooting left Chinn dead.

EPD says they believe Thomas was defending himself from serious injuries when he opened fire.

Police tell us that even though the shooting appears to be a case of self-defense, Thomas is a convicted felon and isn't allowed to have a firearm.

Police say Thomas is a convicted felon, so he's not allowed to have a gun. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Dealing Marijuana. The 3rd man involved is hospitalized under police guard. His name and condition are not being released. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) April 5, 2018

The three men were taken to the hospital where Chinn died. According to EPD, the second man injured in the shooting is in the hospital under police guard. EPD tells us his name and condition aren't being released at this time.

Police say the woman wasn't hurt.

Thomas is facing Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon and Dealing Marijuana charges.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring you more information as we get it.

