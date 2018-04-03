EPD: Two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds, another with stab - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds, another with stab wounds

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
900 block of Independence Ave. (WFIE) 900 block of Independence Ave. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police say three men were hurt after a dispute on the city's southside.

It happened in the 900 block of Independence Avenue. According to EPD, two of the men suffered gunshot wounds and the third man suffered stab wounds.

The three men were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say early information indicates the incident started as a domestic dispute involving one of the men and a woman.

The woman was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly