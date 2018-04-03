EPD: Two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds, another with stab wounds

Evansville police say three men were hurt after a dispute on the city's southside.

It happened in the 900 block of Independence Avenue. According to EPD, two of the men suffered gunshot wounds and the third man suffered stab wounds.

Dispatch confirms an assault in progress in the 900 block of Independence Ave. in Evansville. Working to try and get more info. pic.twitter.com/icM8pL54V4 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) April 3, 2018

The three men were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say early information indicates the incident started as a domestic dispute involving one of the men and a woman.

The woman was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

