Autopsy results for man who died after Evansville domestic dispute released

Former University of Kentucky basketball star and Owensboro native, Rex Chapman is coming to Evansville.
Evansville Police have responded to a scene in the 900 block of Independence Avenue.
A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Grandview in Spencer County.
Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to take part in the "St.Jude Give Hope.Run." scheduled for April 28 at Burdette Park.
A Mount Carmel, IL man is facing sex crime charges.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.
