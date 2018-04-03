Rivertown Trail expanding in Newburgh

We've just learned the Rivertown Trail that stretches across Newburgh is growing.

We're told this is apart of a project between the Warrick Trails non-profit organization and the Town of Newburgh.

Town officials say the extension will stretch from Yorkshire Road to Pollack Avenue, ending right in front of the Mulzer Baseball Fields. The expansion will make the trail about 4.5 miles long. A new trailhead will eventually be put in somewhere along the new path.

An $850,000 transportation enhancement grant with federal highway funds makes extending the trial possible.

We're told the Warrick Trails organization offered to give $150 thousand dollars toward this project to make it happen.

We're told this is a 1.2 million dollar project.

Town of Newburgh officials say construction will start in early 2019 and should wrap up in the fall.

Town of Newburgh officials say they are happy to work with Warrick Trails officials on this project.

