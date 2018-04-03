Madisonville Police looking for shots fired suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville Police looking for shots fired suspect

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville Police are looking for a shots fired suspect. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Graves and North Church Street.

Officers say Andrew Tuft, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan, fired a shot into a victim's car.

Police say anyone with information should contact Detective Haynie at 270-824-2121 ext. 2013 or the Hopkins Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly