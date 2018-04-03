Section 8 Voucher Wait List opens in Evansville after 4 years: Day 1 Update

Thousands lie up for the first day Evansville's Section 8 Office is accepting Section 8 Vouchers. (WFIE)

Thousands of people in Evansville lined up Tuesday to apply for the Section 8 Voucher Wait List.

As we first reported on Monday, this is the first time residents could get on that list in more than four years.

"You want to be one of the first ones in line to get the assistance that you need," says Andrea Smith.

Smith found her place in line around 5 a.m. She learned from last time that you have to come early if you want a shot at a Section 8 Voucher.

It took her four years to receive her voucher from when she applied in 2014. With nursing school on the line, this time she is not taking that chance.

"It actually would let me provide a better living for myself. I would be able to go to school and keep a job. It would actually balance everything out so I do not have to... it's like less stress," says Smith.

An estimated 2,500 applications will go through the Section 8 Office over this 3 day period.

"This isn't just about the homeless population getting housing. This is about people who have been doubled up and couch surfing with their friends," says Aurora's Vision 1505 Team Lead Sierra Riordan.

Having a reliable and consistent mailing address is crucial to getting the voucher.

"For anyone applying for our program it's making sure it's updated in our system because all of our correspondence will be by mail," says Housing Choice Voucher Program Director Marques Terry.

"Because Section 8 is only going to try one time to send it to the mailing address that you put on the application," says Riordan.

That is why organizations like Aurora let people list its address, eliminating one more barrier in the path to a stable home.

"This is a once and a lifetime opportunity for some people, and we want to get them access to affordable housing," says Riordan.

After turning in their applications, people were offered free pre-kindergarten. If you have a 4-year-old and qualify for low-income assistance, you could be eligible.

To learn more about the program or apply, click here.

