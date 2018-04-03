Posey County's new 911 call center up and running

Posey County Dispatch said their 911 call system is smaller with this new advancement but their ability to serve the community has increased, which is so important as we head into storm season.

Sabrina Harms is the Posey County Dispatch Director. She said the new system was long overdue.

"It offers more technology than what our old system did," said Harms. "We're able to process calls a little faster than what we could before. We're able to dial out easier. We have expanded from three 911 trunks to six 911 trunks."

The new system allows dispatch to help people outside of the county.

"We can actually transfer from non-911 calls. So if you call in the admin line, we can actually transfer that to another county if it's needed," said Harms.

Posey County dispatch only has two people taking calls at a time, but the new system allows you to talk to an automated system allowing them to take even more calls.

During storm season, Harms said this is the exact type of situation they would need to use it.

"It's beneficial to our department, that way it sets off the tone of the call for the person on the other end."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.