Posey County's new 911 call center up and running

Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.More >>
Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.More >>
Thousands of people in Evansville lined up Tuesday to apply for the Section 8 Voucher Wait List. As we first reported Monday, this is the first time residents could get on that list in more than four years.More >>
Posey County Dispatch said their 9-1-1 call system is smaller with this new advancement but their ability to serve the community has increased, which is so important as we head into storm season.More >>
Posey County Dispatch said their 9-1-1 call system is smaller with this new advancement but their ability to serve the community has increased, which is so important as we head into storm season.More >>
Before the pension bill passes in Frankfort, the city of Owensboro believed it would have to pay nearly three million dollars into the pension fund. But the one on the governor's desk today cut that number in half to $900,000. Most of it will come from the city's general fund.More >>
Before the pension bill passes in Frankfort, the city of Owensboro believed it would have to pay nearly three million dollars into the pension fund. But the one on the governor's desk today cut that number in half to $900,000. Most of it will come from the city's general fund.More >>
A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Dubois County last night. Fire officials say that bolt struck the house of James and Michelle Corbin last night around 10:30 causing damage to ductwork, electrical systems, as well as cracking ceramic tiles in the basement of the house.More >>
A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Dubois County last night. Fire officials say that bolt struck the house of James and Michelle Corbin last night around 10:30 causing damage to ductwork, electrical systems, as well as cracking ceramic tiles in the basement of the house.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>