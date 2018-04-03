Purple Aces recognized at Women's Final Four

After a strong season at the charity stripe, the University of Evansville women's basketball team was recognized at the Women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night as the NCAA statistical champion for free-throw shooting percentage.



The Purple Aces led the nation, knocking-down 82.0% of their attempts from the free throw line. With the mark, Evansville set both its program record and the Missouri Valley Conference record for free-throw percentage by a team in a single season.



For their efforts, the Aces were recognized in an on-court ceremony during Friday night's NCAA Women's Final Four contests.



Along with leading the nation in free throw shooting percentage, Evansville also boasted seven student-athletes who finished the season shooting above 80% from the charity stripe, led by junior Kerri Gasper who hit a team-best 92.3% of her attempts at the free throw line this season.



Courtesy: UE Athletics