Lightning strike sparks Dubois Co. house fire

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Dubois County on Monday night.

Fire officials say that bolt struck the house of James and Michelle Corbin last night around 10:30 p.m. causing damage to ductwork, electrical systems, as well as cracking ceramic tiles in the basement of the house.

Four firetrucks and 19 firefighters were dispatched to the house.

According to Ireland and Madison township fire chief Stan Seifert, most of the fire was put out with fire extinguishers before the fire trucks arrived. Nobody was injured by the lightning strike or the fire.

This isn't something new for the area. Seifert says that on average four homes are struck by lightning in Dubois County a year, but this case was a bit more interesting.

This is the second time in almost a year that the Corbin house has been struck by lightning. Last year's strike did not result in a fire.

"I had never heard of it that often, we've had it before, but not that often," said Seifert. "It might have been years apart, but this is pretty rare."

Chief Seifert says that a quick response to the situation kept it from becoming any worse. "Good thing he was home watching TV and he heard it so he was able to pinpoint it too and got the kids and family out and we took over once we got here," said Seifert.

According to officials the estimated damage to the house is around $30,000. 

