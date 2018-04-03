Pension could cause city services cuts

Before the pension bill passes in Frankfort, the city of Owensboro believed it would have to pay nearly three million dollars into the pension fund.

But the one on the governor's desk today cut that number in half to $900,000.

Most of it will come from the city's general fund.

"We're a lot better," Bill Parrish the city manager said. "But still I don't think I can find $700,000 through efficiencies."

Parrish says he met with every department head. They've made cuts but still need to make more.

"We've done the efficiencies," he said. "What we have to look at now is what are we willing to do without?"

Parrish says the police and fire departments won't be touched. With 28 city jobs cut in the last 10 years, Parrish says he's also not willing to let any personnel go.

Without raising taxes...that leaves things like parks, sewage, and road work all at risk.

"I think we can still get this passed," Parrish said. "I have every confidence in the five members of this city commission. They're knowledgeable about the budget. They're knowledgeable about the will, the feelings of the people. And I think we'll be able to get this done."

