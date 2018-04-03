Daviess Co. manslaughter case dismissed

A Daviess County, Kentucky judge dismissed the manslaughter case against a man accused of killing his father.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Steven Russelburg Jr. with manslaughter after he shot and killed his father, Steven Russelburg Sr.

Russelburg Jr. told police he tried to shoot his father in the leg in an attempt to stop an argument but shot him in the chest instead.

Court records show a detective said a woman involved in the argument fell and broke her arm.

A witness testified the woman didn't fall, but Russelburg Sr. pushed her. Authorities say those inconsistencies would have made a conviction easy to appeal, so the judge dismissed the case.

Prosecutors will start over, resubmitting the case to the grand jury this month.

