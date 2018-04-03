Otters' Fan Fest scheduled for April 7

The Evansville Otters will host Fan Fest presented by Action Equipment this Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bosse Field to kick off the 2018 season.

Fan Fest is open to the public and admission is free for the entire family. The event will feature plenty of activities to help get fans excited about the upcoming season.

During Fan Fest, season ticket holders are invited to come pick up their tickets for the 2018 season. Plus, fans who not yet purchased season tickets can select and purchase available seats.

Single game tickets will also go on sale Saturday during Fan Fest. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all 2018 home games—including Opening Night.

Attendees will be able to go on the field and take batting practice, weather and field conditions permitting.

Kids will be able to play on giant inflatables, weather permitting, and meet Evan the Otter and the Otterbelles. Fans will also have the opportunity to take a stadium tour at three offered times—9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.

With a new, upgraded menu coming to Bosse Field in 2018, fans can taste the difference at Fan Fest, with complimentary samplings of our upgraded concession items.

Gift shop merchandise will be on sale for fans to buy official Otters’ team apparel, including special clearance items. Select clearance items will be one for $10 or two for $15. Some new items to the gift shop this season will also be on sale, including new shirts, hats and novelty items.

There will be door prizes for fans to enter and win Otters’ tickets, gear and gift shop gift certificates, and fans will also have the chance to audition to sing the National Anthem at a future home game.

Opening Night is May 11 when the Otters open the regular season at Bosse Field against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters