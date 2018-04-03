HPD: Teen made up story about being burned by someone else

Police say the 13-year-old who said he was badly burned by someone with spray paint and a lighter did it to himself.

Police say they were called Sunday around 4:40 p.m. to the JFK ball courts.

The teen told police that he and a friend were at the ball courts when another teen lit the vapor from a spray paint can and pointed it at the 13-year-old's face.

On Wednesday morning, police said the 13-year-old admitted that he was trying to ignite fumes from an aerosol can and accidentally burned himself. He told officers he was scared he would get in trouble so he made up the story.

Police say the teen was treated at the Louisville Burn Unit and has since been released.

