Henderson teen's face badly burned; police searching for suspect

Henderson Police are looking for a 14-year-old who badly burned a 13-year-old with spray paint and a lighter.

Police say they were called Sunday around 4:40 p.m. to the JFK ball courts.

They say the 13-year-old and a friend were at the ball courts, when the suspect lit the vapor from a spray paint can and pointed it at the 13-year-old's face.

Police say the suspect then punched the friend in the face and ran off.

Neither boy knew the suspect's name.

The 13-year-old was taken to a Louisville burn unit.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect is heavyset with broad shoulders.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Detective Troutman at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

