Tornado warnings canceled for now in the Tri-State

Tornado warnings issued for parts of the Tri-State have been canceled.

We will continue coverage if more warnings are issued.

Click here to watch our live stream.

Spotters say there was a possible tornado along Highway 181 in Muhlenberg County near the North High School campus.

The Muhlenberg County EMA Director, Keith Putnam, says there are no signs of damage.

Law enforcement say a tornado touched down around 6:15 in Saline County, which is just outside of the Tri-State.

Advisory: Evansville Water & Sewer Utility anticipates the sewer system could reach maximum capacity and basement overflows could occur as well as overflows from sewer manholes. To report an overflow, customer can call the emergency dispatch at 812-421-2130. #StrongCity — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) April 3, 2018

Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.