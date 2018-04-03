ALERT: Tornado Warnings expected soon

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our severe threat to Moderate. Significant, widespread damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

By 8:00 pm and after, storms should be concentrated over the eastern Tri-State from Jasper to Owensboro and Central City and moving out of the area.

Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.

