Tornado warnings canceled for now in the Tri-State

Posted by Jeff Lyons, Chief Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Tornado warnings issued for parts of the Tri-State have been canceled.

We will continue coverage if more warnings are issued. 

Spotters say there was a possible tornado along Highway 181 in Muhlenberg County near the North High School campus. 

The Muhlenberg County EMA Director, Keith Putnam, says there are no signs of damage. 

Law enforcement say a tornado touched down around 6:15 in Saline County, which is just outside of the Tri-State. 

Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.

