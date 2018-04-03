ALERT: Severe threat upgraded; tornado risk elevated

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our severe threat to Moderate for this afternoon and evening. Significant, widespread damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible. The area at greatest risk for tornadoes will be southern Indiana and western Kentucky.

In addition, our tornado risk has been elevated to greater than 10%. The black diagonal lines on the map below show areas where significant tornadoes (EF2 or stronger) may develop with supercell thunderstorms that fire ahead of the main squall line.

Here is the updated timing. We believe individual severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes will blow up between 2-4pm this afternoon, mainly over southern Indiana. Additional storms may also fire in Kentucky. These will be fast-moving, heading northeast at 45 to 50 mph or faster. Strong southwest winds at the surface will add to the intensity of the severe storms.

Closer to 5pm, the squall line with damaging winds will move in from southern Illinois. Straight line winds of 70mph or greater will be possible at this time. The line will likely enter the Evansville-Henderson metro area between 5-7 pm.

By 8:00 pm and after, storms should be concentrated over the eastern Tri-State from Jasper to Owensboro and Central City and moving out of the area.

Review your severe weather plans now and be prepared to take shelter when warnings are issued for your area.

