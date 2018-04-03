Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gives State of the City - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gives State of the City

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (Source: Twitter) Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (Source: Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave his 2018 State of the City address Tuesday at noon. 

He said plans are moving forward to move the LST 325 up where the Tropicana Riverboat used to be. 

He also spoke about different projects, including the Franklin Street Community Garden. 

"The postitive momentum from these citizen-led programs underscore the true state of our city," said Mayor Winnecke. 

Mayor Winnecke focused on three main areas, including infrastructure, public safety, and business. 

Brittany Harry is covering the address. She'll have the rest of what the Mayor had to say on 14 News.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly