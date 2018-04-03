Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gives State of the City

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave his 2018 State of the City address Tuesday at noon.

He said plans are moving forward to move the LST 325 up where the Tropicana Riverboat used to be.

Next task now that the @TropicanaEV is open, is moving the LST next to Tropicana to become a permanent part of the riverfront experience. The permit application is pending with the Corp of Engineers. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/g81RL7Qbev — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

He also spoke about different projects, including the Franklin Street Community Garden.

There is so much amazing work happening in our city...including the Franklin Street Community Garden and Girl Scouts ACHIEVE...great projects started by citizens. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/6dVweNAlAm — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

"The postitive momentum from these citizen-led programs underscore the true state of our city," said Mayor Winnecke.

Mayor Winnecke focused on three main areas, including infrastructure, public safety, and business.

Today, I would like to focus on 3 main areas - Rebuilding our Infrastructure, Ensuring Public Safety and Doing Business in the City. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/PTcouUfRRJ — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

One of the few visible projects in @RenewEvansville is Bee Slough, which will allow the Utility to drain and pump water from Bee Slough to the East Wastewater Treatment Plant when the river level is so high that it prevents natural draining. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/YIbqdg1IVA — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

During January 2018, the city had almost 160 water main breaks, compared to 232 for all of 2017. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/7v5kxkLfY6 — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

So far in 2018, crews have filled 8,670 potholes inside the city limits. #EvvPotholes pic.twitter.com/kVe0f0l1kG — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

Appreciate the support of @GovHolcomb @LGSuzanneCrouch and state legislators for the Community Crossings grant program, which provided the city an additional $1.4 million for road improvements. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/8WxDIpeZBz — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

Since the beginning of 2018, the @EvansvillePD VIPER unit has yielded success in the 1st 3 months of 2018. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/xZM1KGRUB0 — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

The Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force continues to be a facilitator for community resources to address the opioid problem on numerous fronts....including the creation of the Family Addiction Support Team and replicating the WARM Center in Henderson. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/3TjQPD735q — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

The @EvansvilleFD is now equipped with the lifesaving drug NARCAN. EFD responds to 20-30 overdoses each month. #EVVSOTC18 pic.twitter.com/tGxlidOi81 — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) April 3, 2018

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the city and county are working to upgrade the central dispatch system. This includes a new tower in Vanderburgh Co. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) April 3, 2018

