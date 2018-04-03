City of Evansville working to bring more parking to N. Main St.

The City of Evansville is working on making your trip to the recently renovated N. Main St. a little smoother. (WFIE)

The City of Evansville is working on making your trip to the recently renovated North Main Street a little smoother.

Tuesday morning at a Redevelopment Commission meeting, board members approved the construction of a new parking lot.

You might remember, some on-street parking was lost on the east side of north main because of the cycle track that was installed. The City found a few options for additional parking, with one of those being in the old CVS lot.

Once Davita Dialysis bought the property, the city lost those spaces, so, they were forced to find another lot.

"In that process, they leased the entire property which took the parking from the public domain to their private business. So, the lot which will be built on the east side of north main will replace Davita's taking of that parking lot," says Kelley Coures, the Executive Director of the Dept. of Metropolitan Development.

At least 70 parking spots will be available the lot off Iowa and North Main.

Coures says this project should wrap up in a few months.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.