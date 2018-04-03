Lanes of Highway 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 41 were closed because of a crash in Gibson County.

It happened late Tuesday morning.

The roadway is back open.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Old Highway 41, north of Patoka

Deputies say the crash involved a semi and a pick-up truck, but it didn't sound like there were any injuries.

