Perry Co. contractor accused of home improvement fraud

A Perry County contractor is facing two counts of felony home improvement fraud.

Tell City police say they received complaints about Aaron Strahl being hired to do work and getting the money upfront, over $20,000 in one case, but never getting the work done.

Police say the work Strahl did do has been called "questionable" by other contractors.

We're told by police their investigation revealed a total of four complainants against Strahl, but they think there are two or three more out there who haven’t come forward.

Strahl was arrested on March 23, but he is currently out of jail on bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.