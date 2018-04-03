Evansville man facing charges after teen dies

An Evansville man is facing charges after the death of a teenager.

Police say 30-year-old Cornelius Compton is facing aggravated battery charges following an assault that left 17-year-old Keyovante Wilson dead.

According to police, Monday afternoon officers were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Ave for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson unconscious. Police say Wilson did not have a pulse and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Compton was spotted walking away from the scene when officers arrived.

During the investigation into Wilson's death, police learned that Compton had been the victim of a burglary on Sunday and that he had assaulted Wilson because he believed Wilson was involved.

Compton is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

