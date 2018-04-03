Storm siren for Jasper subdivision not working

An Evansville man is facing charges after the death of a teenager.More >>
An Evansville man is facing charges after the death of a teenager.More >>
A storm siren for a part of Jasper is currently broken.More >>
A storm siren for a part of Jasper is currently broken.More >>
Ohio County deputies arrested a man they say shot at a woman and her child, and then got into a standoff with law enforcement.More >>
Ohio County deputies arrested a man they say shot at a woman and her child, and then got into a standoff with law enforcement.More >>
Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Road.More >>
Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Road.More >>
Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>