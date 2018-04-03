Storm siren for Jasper subdivision not working

A storm siren for a part of Jasper is currently broken.

According to a press release, the siren for the Holy Family subdivision is not working right now and a replacement part has been ordered.

With the threat of severe weather Tuesday, Jasper officials say residents in the area should make sure their weather radios are set up properly and have fresh batteries.

Also, be sure to stay tuned to 14 News and download the 14 weather app to stay informed.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.