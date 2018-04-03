Man accused of shooting at woman & child

Ohio County deputies arrested a man they say shot at a woman and her child, and then got into a standoff with law enforcement.

Monday night, deputies and Beaver Dam police responded to those shots being fired at a home on Davis Road.

A woman had called to say 47-year-old Chad James wouldn't let her leave and was shooting at her. The woman was eventually able to leave with her daughter, but deputies say James shot her car as it pulled away, narrowly missing them.

When the authorities arrived, they had a brief standoff outside the house with James, who was armed. They were able to talk him down and take him to the Ohio County jail.

James is facing two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.