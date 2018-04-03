Truck crashes into Evansville home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Truck crashes into Evansville home

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Rd. (WFIE) Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Rd. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Road.

We're told the truck came very close to two children's bedrooms, but everyone in the home is okay.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

The road was shut down for about an hour while crews worked the scene.

