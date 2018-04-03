Truck crashes into Evansville home

Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Rd. (WFIE)

Stringtown Road is back open after a truck smashed into a house near Buena Vista Road.

We're told the truck came very close to two children's bedrooms, but everyone in the home is okay.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

The road was shut down for about an hour while crews worked the scene.

Crews just wrapped up here. Stringtown is open. pic.twitter.com/SFeNMYiVER — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 3, 2018

