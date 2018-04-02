Posey Co. wife holds burglars at gunpoint until police arrive

Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
Wadesville husband and wife, Josh and Nalen Lefler tell 14 News two teens broke into their vehicles Friday morning. It started when their dog heard a commotion and alerted them.More >>
Wadesville husband and wife, Josh and Nalen Lefler tell 14 News two teens broke into their vehicles Friday morning. It started when their dog heard a commotion and alerted them.More >>
A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison. He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill.More >>
A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison. He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill.More >>
The students and staff of Princeton Community High School celebrated Notre Dame's national title win by wearing green to support Princeton native Jackie Young. Students were encouraged to wear the green and gold today to celebrate former Tiger Jackie Young on her role in Notre Dame's 61-58 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.More >>
The students and staff of Princeton Community High School celebrated Notre Dame's national title win by wearing green to support Princeton native Jackie Young. Students were encouraged to wear the green and gold today to celebrate former Tiger Jackie Young on her role in Notre Dame's 61-58 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.More >>
After 4.5 years, the wait is over for people in Evansville applying for Section 8 Vouchers. Starting Tuesday, the Evansville Housing Authority will accept applications to get on the waiting list.More >>
After 4.5 years, the wait is over for people in Evansville applying for Section 8 Vouchers. Starting Tuesday, the Evansville Housing Authority will accept applications to get on the waiting list.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>